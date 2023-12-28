New Act to Strengthen Link between Universities, Scientific Organizations, Businesses

Sofia, Dec. 28 (BTA/GNA) -At its sitting here on Thursday, the Council of Ministers approved a bill on promoting scientific research and innovation that aims to strengthen the link between higher education establishments, scientific organizations, and businesses. That is a precondition to products, services, and technologies with high value added and a path to quick economic recovery and acceleration of the economic growth in Bulgaria. A series of international recommendations will be fulfilled as well.

The bill envisages the establishment of a council on innovation as a consultative body with the Minister of Education and Science and the Minister of Innovation and Growth. The bill also regulates the work of the National Innovation Fund as a funding instrument and proposes a working coordination mechanism in creating and applying a common policy on promoting scientific research and innovation through interaction between institutions.

