AFCON 2023: GFA boycotts Black Stars 10-day camping in Johannesburg  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA- The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has boycotted the initial plans for the Black Stars to camp in Johannesburg ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

The team was expected to begin their camping in South Africa on Sunday, December 31, 2023, as part of plans to ginger themselves for the competition.

A review meeting between the leadership of the GFA and the Technical Team of the Black Stars came to the conclusion that the Black Stars would now camp in Kumasi.

It said the date for the camping had been rescheduled to Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The football body also announced that the friendly against Botswana had been cancelled as a new opponent would face the four-time champions to get them gingered for the tournament.

“The Association is mindful of the request of the Black Stars Technical Team for a quiet and serene camping atmosphere, and thus, the hotel will be strictly inaccessible to the public and the media,” it said.

It urged the public to rally behind the team as they prepare towards the biggest tournament in Africa.

Ghana is paired in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

The team would open their campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, before taking on Egypt and Mozambique respectively.

