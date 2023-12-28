African Festival opens in Accra — in pictures

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, Dec 28, GNA – The Accra International Conference Center came alive on Thursday with the grand opening of “The African Festival,” a celebration of theatre arts that promises patrons a captivating journey through the rich tapestry of African history.

The African Festival’s, according to its organisers, is designed to be an immersive experience, inviting patrons on a journey of discovery of African history, embracing adventures including camel rides in the desert to the iconic Pyramid of Giza, whose recreated scale model as well as the Nelson Mandela capture site have been mounted at the festival grounds.

The four-day event aimed at driving the “Be the Change” campaign via Arts and Culture, and promised to offer theatre lovers Africa’s biggest cultural nights, the orgaisers said.

The Ghana News Agency brings you some scenes from the event.

GNA

