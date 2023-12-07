Keta: German Agency for International Cooperation supports flood victims

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Dec. 7, GNA – The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), an International Enterprise owned by the German Federal Government, has donated some relief items to flood victims in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region.

The items donated worth thousands of cedis, include beds, mattresses, water gallons, polytanks, wellington boots, and wheelbarrows, among others.

Mr Edwin Bajah, Leader of the group, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, disclosed that the move was to help alleviate the numerous challenges faced by the affected victims.

“We did a recognisance survey some weeks ago and we have accessed the level of the damage which necessitated the supports,” he said.

Mr Bajah further stated that similar support would be extended to eight other districts in the country which were also affected badly by the devastating floods.

He explained that apart from the Ghana-German cooperation, GIZ had been involved in supporting Ghana in a wide range of sectors for over 30 years after intergovernmental negotiations were made which focused on three support areas.

These include agriculture, governance, and sustainable economic development.

“German Agency International Cooperation is focused on reducing global poverty, ensuring peace and human security, and preserving the environment in an international framework,” he added.

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta, who received the items on behalf of the flood victims, thanked the donors for the kind gesture.

He pledged to ensure the items are distributed and used for its purpose.

He said the Health and Education Directorates of the Municipality would help provide data for the distribution to affected persons in the various communities.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

