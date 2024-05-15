Coastal Development Authority hands over classroom block to Kpone-Katamanso Assembly 

By Mercy Arthur, GNA

Kubekro, May 15, GNA – The Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has handed over a new three-unit classroom block to Kubekro KKMA Basic School in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly to improve quality education in the area.

The classroom block also included a common room and an office for the head teacher.

Mr. Tahiru Dassana, the Acting Greater Accra Regional Director for the Coastal Development Authority, stated that the facility handed over to the Assembly was in response to the need for more classrooms within the municipality, especially at the Kubekro KKMA Basic School, to boast education.

Mr. Dassana appealed to the school authorities and the Assembly to help maintain the facility, adding that doing so would encourage CODA to come to their aid whenever they needed more infrastructure.

Dr. Samuel Okoe Amanquah, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), expressed gratitude to CODA for the classroom block, indicating that the municipality was faced with infrastructural challenges in the educational sector as it had limited structures to support the student population of the area.

He said the municipality has a population of over 400,000 with a large number of students and limited classrooms to study in; therefore, the facility handed over to the Assembly would help solve part of the problem.

He reiterated the need for the management of the school to take good care of the facility.

Dr. Amanquah said the Assembly, in collaboration with the Education Directorate, Coastal Development Authority and the Ministry of Education, would provide more of the classrooms to take care of overcrowding in various schools.

“The Assembly will bring on board private sectors and industries to do their part by donating school blocks to the education sector to reduce the number of schools running shift systems,” he noted.

Mr. Harry Evans Arthur, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Director of Education, thanked CODA for the classroom block, noting that the assembly had written to companies and individual philanthropists to come to their aid for the provision of more facilities to eradicate or reduce the shift system within the municipality.

He urged the students to take advantage of the facility and ensure that they study hard at school and home for success in their examinations.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

