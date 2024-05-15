Gambaga Youth praises Bawumia for cutting sod for construction of Sports Complex

Accra, May 15, GNA – The Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has cut the sod for the construction of Sports Complex for the people of Gambaga in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

The facility is expected to be completed within five months.

The Chief Executive Officer of Wembley Sports, Mr Robert Coleman, whose company is contracted to construct the facility, said his company would live up to expectations and deliver a top-class facility on time.

“We have a track record of delivering top-class facilities, and we will deliver the project in five months as planned,”Mr Coleman said.

Giving details of the facility, Mr. Coleman noted that the Gambaga Sports Complex will have a standard football pitch, changing rooms, VIP stand, a 1000-seater spectator stand, office complexes, among others.

GNA

