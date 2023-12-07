International Life Gate Chapel donates to Trinity Home Academy  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec. 7, GNA-The International Life Gate Chapel (ILGC) has donated various items worth GHc20,000 to the Trinity Home Academy at Tutu, in the Eastern Region.

The items included boxes of sardines, bags of rice, sugar, drinks, cereals, liquid soap, sachet water, milk, cooking oil, toiletries, and used clothing.

Prophet Albert Donkor, resident pastor of the church, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the donation was part of the activities laid out for his birthday celebration.

“God placed it upon my heart as part of my birthday celebration to visit an orphanage home and donate to them, so we are here because of what God has said.”

He extended appreciation to Bishop Prince Osei Mensah, founder of ILGC for his guidance in making the celebration possible.

He also urged church members and individuals to extend their love to such gestures of togetherness and peaceful coexistence, which was a mark of true Christianity.

Madam Grace, caretaker of the Trinity Orphanage Home, thanked the church for the donation and pledged to use the items for their intended purposes.

She said the items came at the right time, especially when the country was battling with severe economic challenges.

She appealed to other organisations and individuals to come to the aid of the orphanage.

GNA

