Katamanso Regent calls for repair of damaged school roof ripped off by rainstorm 

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Katamanso, May 15, GNA - Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, the Regent of the Katamanso Divisional Council in the Kpone-Katamanso municipality, has called for urgent repairs of a community school that got damaged during a rainstorm.

Nii Agbo, a former Member of Parliament for Kpone-Katamanso, made the call after he visited the school to assess the level of damage after the rainstorm.

The rainstorm ripped off the school’s roof, causing injury to four pupils, and some damage to cars belonging to teachers and other properties.

He said the school was the only public school in the area, adding that the current situation at the school was affecting teaching and learning activities.

The Katamanso regent noted that the school was currently positioned at a vantage point as it served residents of Ashaiman and other adjourning communities.

He further called on the government, through the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, to urgently attend to the challenges of the school, as the situation had led to the pupils being overcrowded in the few available classes.

During the visit, the regent donated an undisclosed amount of money to help cater for the hospital bills of the four injured pupils during the storm.

Mr. Joshua Bortey Afutu, the Assembly Member for the Pinkwai electoral area, expressed gratitude to the regent for visiting the school, saying that the local authorities should fast-track their plans to get the school roof repaired to facilitate learning and teaching activities.

Mr. Afutu also mentioned that the school did not have electricity in some of its classes and called on all well-meaning residents to help in developing the school.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

