Dormaa Traditional Council announces ‘2024 Kwafie Festival’ celebration    

By Robert Tachie Menson



Dormaa Ahenkro (B/R), May 15, GNA – The Dormaa Traditional Council in the Bono Region has announced the 2024 celebration of the Kwafie Festival of the chiefs and people of the traditional area.



Barimah Dei Kusi Gyabaah, the Ankobeahene (sub-chief) of the Dormaa Traditional Area, and the Chairman of the Organising Committee announced this at a ceremony held at the Abanpredease Palace of the Dormaahene Osagyefo Osaedeeyo Agyemang Badu II at Dormaa-Akenkro.



This year’s celebration is the fourth, after 25 years of the enstoolment of Osagyefo Badu II, also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.



Barimah Gyabaah explained that the Dormaahene’s ascension to the throne had witnessed the celebration of the festival every five years, which characteristically brings together the natives of the ‘Dormaa State’ both home and abroad.



He explained that the event would enable the chiefs and people of the area to take stock of their activities and reflect on major challenges confronting the development of the area, including sanitation and environmental challenges.



Emphasis would be on the phenomenon of illegal mining or galamsey, devising possible strategies and mobilising support to help the nation tackle the menace proactively.



Traditionally, Barimah Gyabaah said the people would pick inspiration from “Kwafie” literally translates to “putting one’s house, neighbourhood and surroundings in order” to welcome visitors into the area.



In that regard, all landlords along the principal streets of Dormaa Township would be encouraged to re-paint their buildings and keep their surroundings clean.



Barimah Gyabaah stressed the council’s willingness to embrace both financial and material support from individuals and organisations towards the successful organisation of the festival.



The week-long celebration would climaxed with a grand durbar at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium at Dormaa Ahenkro in December.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

