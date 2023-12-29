Afua Asantewaa Aduonum concludes Guinness World Record bid following 126-hour Sing-a-thon

Accra, Dec 29, GNA – Ghanaian entrepreneur and journalist, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum concluded her Guinness World Record attempt on Friday morning, having remarkably accomplished 126 hours of continuous singing.

Initiated on Sunday, December 24, her ambitious endeavor to establish the record for the longest individual singing marathon garnered widespread admiration, earning recognition from the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

On Thursday, December 27, 2023, Afua surpassed the prior record set by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare, who had sung for 105 hours in March 2012.

Her team, however, eagerly awaits the official determination by the Guinness Book of Records.

Her medical team announced Friday morning that “Afua Asantewaa’s health “is our top priority, and we need to make sure she is fine…”.

The team said there were plans to stop the Sing-a-thon yesterday at 0900 hours, but Afua kept going on her own energy.

Here are some memorable shots from the Akwaaba village, the event venue.

Photo Credits: Nii Martey M. Botchway

GNA

