60-year-old farmer adjudged Eastern Regional Best Farmer

By Emelia B. Addae

Ofoase (E/R), Dec. 02, GNA – Mr. Benjamin Blackie Forson a 60-year-old farmer from Kwahu Adawso, in the Kwahu South Municipality has been adjudged the Best Farmer for the Eastern Region, during the 39th National Farmers’ Day, held at Akyem-Ofoase.

The Regional Best female farmer went to Madam Ama Ohenewa while the best youth farmer went to Michael Eduaezi Ayahlu.

In all 12 farmers in the Eastern Region were recognized and honored for their immense contribution towards Agriculture and food security in the country.

Each of the awardees were presented with a certificate of merit, a Royal motorcycle, a refrigerator, a piece of cloth, organic fertilizers, cutlasses, and weedicides.

Mr. Forson lauded the government for instituting the day to motivate farmers to produce more food and urged all and sundry to get the interest in farming aside their main jobs to promote food sufficiency in the country.

Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, commended the awardees and all farmers, especially in the region, for their contribution to food security in the country.

He encouraged farmers to adopt new farming practices being taught by the extension officers and modern technology for farm management to increase production, reduce costs and improve the quality of products.

The Minister mentioned that governments had allocated GH¢1 billion in the 2024 budget with an additional GH¢2billlion expected from the Development Bank of Ghana to bolster the agriculture sector.

Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi and Minister of Information commended the government on the 700 million Ghana cedi funds allocated for Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) and funds allocated for agriculture infrastructure, fisheries, and the rest.

He said that would undoubtedly improve the socio-economic conditions and living standards of farmers in the country to ensure food security and food for all.

GNA

