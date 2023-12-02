Apostle Mensah urges Churches to focus on finishing the task of world evangelism

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Dec 02, GNA- Apostle Joseph Felix Kwesi Mensah, the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has urged Churches to focus on finishing the task of world evangelism.

He reiterated that each Church must be a factory for producing Holy Spirit-filled disciples for Christ, who also produce Christ-like disciples.

He said world evangelism was God’s topmost agenda and therefore, Churches must ensure that the gospel of Jesus Christ reaches the four corners of the earth.

Apostle Mensah made the appeal in his sermon at the 33rd General Council Meeting (GCM) of GCCI – Ghana at Adenta near Accra.

The GCM on the theme “Structuring to Deliver the GCCI Mandate”, is being attended by 160 participants, which consists of GCCI pastors and their wives, Board of Trustees, presiding elders and presbyters.

Apostle Mensah said there were about 20 unreached ethnic groups in Ghana, while across the African continent there were about 998 unreached ethnic groups, which need to hear the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Speaking on the topic “The Vision of GCCI”, Apostle Mensah noted that vision was the staff of leadership and the anchor of followers.

“As a Church, we need to be clear about our vision.”

He underscored that the vision of the Church was to make disciples of all my nations.

Quoting from the Bible Apostle Mensah said: “After this I beheld, and, lo, a great multitude, which no man could number, of all nations, and kindreds, and people, and tongues, stood before the throne, and before the Lamb, clothed with white robes, and palms in their hands.”

Apostle Mensah urged Churches to develop strategies and plans for finishing world evangelism; adding that it would be achieved within a generation.

Apostle Dr Samuel Vincent Ansah, the Chairman of GCCI Ghana National Council, advised Christians to be prayerful, declaring that the prayerful Christians would experience divine breakthroughs.

The GCCI was founded on 1st April 1991, on the campus of the University of Ghana, Legon, Accra.

The Church has since been established in other countries such as Togo, Benin, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, and Gabon.

The founding fathers include Apostle Joseph Felix Kwesi Mensah, Apostle Professor Samuel Asuming-Brempong, Apostle Joseph Kwabena Antwi and Apostle Dr Samuel Vincent Ansah.

The rest are Apostle Richard Kwami Adanu, Apostle Komla Ebenezer Hagan, and Apostle Derrick Sarpong.

