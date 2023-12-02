Mr Dan Botwe commends Professionals in farming

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Lakpa (E/R) Dec 02, GNA-Mr Dan Botwe, MP for Okere and Local government minister has commended Professionals who have ventured into farming creating jobs for the youth in the catchment areas.

“This is commendable where people with varied professions either retired or in active work go into farming, creating job opportunities and giving a boost to the Planting for Food and Jobs programme”.

Mr Botwe gave the commendation at the farmers day celebration at Lakpa, a farming community in Okere District where a 69-year-old retired UN military officer emerged as the best farmer in the district.

He mentioned that there were several other professionals in the area cultivating large acres of land and creating opportunities for the youth and urged others who have the interest to invest in farming.

Citing his own maize farms he said, “at least it’s a job opening for the youth in the area and also learning and practical experience about farming to sustain the interest and getting more youth into farming.”

While commending all 15 award winners in the district, he urged the youth to tap into the potential of the vast investment in the agriculture sector for improved livelihoods.

Major-rtd Jude Kwadwo Boateng, who emerged as the best farmer has a total of 60 acres of land cultivating assorted crops including maize, plantain, oil palm, coconut, cashew, cassava, and cocoa, has four fishponds and livestock.

Mr Daniel Nana-Addo Kenneth, Okere District Chief executive said government through the PFJ and PERD programmes provided seedlings and many others to empower farmers in the district.

GNA

