The Mosque of Ibn Tulun: Cairo’s historic architectural masterpiece

Accra, Nov 14, GNA – The mosque of Ibn Tulun, is an enormous brick wall edifice considered the oldest and biggest mosque in Cairo, and one of Egypt’s tourist attractions.

The historic Islamic monument, covering a land space of about six acres, was built in the ninth century under the orders of Ahmad Ibn Tulun, a slave-soldier of humble beginnings who was sent to govern Egypt under the Abassid Caliphate.

The impressive structure consists of three main sections: the praying hall, an immense courtyard that was built to separate the inner sanctum from the secular society surrounding it, and a 13th century Fauwara fountain that replaced the original 9th century gilt-domed version in the centre.

Its famous exterior spiral staircase minaret is a distinctive feature on the skyline of the city.

The Ghana News Agency’s Photojournalist, Nii Martey M. Botchway gives a feel of the Ibn Tulun mosque’s beautiful architecture.

GNA.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

