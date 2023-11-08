Oti Region: Three -Districts receive relief items from World Vision 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Nov 08, GNA-World Vision International, Ghana, a non-governmental organisation has presented a consignment of emergency relief supplies to Krachi West Municipal, Krachi East and Nchumuru District in the Oti Region to support thousands of people left homeless by recent floods.

The items included 40 rubber containers of water storage for institutions, 40 dust bins for institutions, 253 boxes of P&G purifier water, 360 water storage containers,1,250 packs of dignity kits, 200 pieces of mattresses and 1,500 pieces of exercise books.

Mr Irvine Aboagye, Regional Director of World Vision Ghana, presenting the items to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi West Municipal Assembly said, the donation was an expression of solidarity with the government and other Goodwill agencies working in partnership towards alleviating the suffering of the affected victims.

He said World Vision would continue to mobilise resources and aid the suffering people in the disaster communities, as well as elsewhere in the country.

Mr Edward Kwaku Kumah, Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), who witnessed the ceremony appreciated the work of World Vision Ghana in addressing the plight of the vulnerable in society.

He said NADMO reported that about 3,256 people were displaced by a surge in the water levels of the River Volta, Oti, and Bagre Dam.

Mr Emmanuel Kajal Jalula, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), received the items on behalf of the Regional Minister and thanked World Vision Ghana for the assistance.

He said that the items would be used for the intended purpose of bringing relief to the affected persons.

Mr Julala appealed to other corporate bodies and individuals to provide support to the affected in society since that would also help define care and affection for the needy.

Mr Ndemeyonfre Alexander, the Assembly member of Abujuro/Dadekro Electoral Area and Mr Divine Osabutey together with other beneficiaries thanked WVG for the intervention and appealed for more support from the government to ameliorate their plight.

GNA

