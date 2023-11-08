Central Regional Chief Director urges Local Government Staff to be apolitical for effective performance  

Abura- Dunkwa (C/R), Nov. 8, GNA-Staff of the Local Government Service and other Ministries, Departments and Agencies have been tasked to eschew partisan politics at the office, stop backbiting, lateness, and absenteeism, and work assiduously to develop their areas.

Mr Michael Owusu Amoako, the new Chief Director of the Central Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), who gave the advice, urged the staff to concentrate on the very core reason for their recruitment into the Service.

He was speaking to the staff during a two-day tour of six selected Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Central Region.

He visited Cape Coast Metro, Awutu Senya East and Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipal Assemblies.

The rest are Awutu Senya West, Gomoa East and Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District Assemblies.

Mr Owusu Amoako indicated that the Local Government Service was a purposeful institution where partisan politics must not be entertained.

He, therefore, called on the various Coordinating Directors and Chief Executives of the various MMDAs to enforce the required rules of the Service as expected, and ensure they were adhered to, for the staff to support the government to achieve its objectives for national growth.

He called for peaceful coexistence and teamwork as essential elements in the service which must be encouraged among the staff.

The Chief Director noted that the RCC represented the government, and its political leaders being the Chief Executives must implement government programmes with support from civil and local service staff to achieve that purpose.

Mr Owusu-Amoako further tasked the Human Resource Departments of the Assemblies to collate data and come out with a structure to monitor staff who absent themselves from work and copy their immediate Coordinating Directors and Chief Executives as well as his office for action.

The Chief Director called on all staff of the various Assemblies to rally behind him as he embarked on a rigorous administrative drive to make the Central Regional Coordinating Council a force to reckon with.

Present with him were Mr Tally Ansah Asiedu, Head of Public Affairs for the Council, Mr Allan Pantsil, an Assistant Director I and Miss Erica Afadzie Hammond, an Administrative officer.

GNA

