NPP Primary: Voting ends at Nadowli-Kaleo constituency 

By Philip Tengzu

Nadowli (UW/R), Nov. 4,, GNA – Voting in the presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency ended successfully as at the official closing time of 1400 hours, while sorting and counting are underway to declare the results.

The mass of delegates voted at about 1154 hours after which some came through to cast their ballots from time to time.

A total of 587 of the 620 delegates in the constituency voted at the Nadowli Roman Catholic (R/C) Basic School where the election was held.

Mr Daniel Kwatia, the Nadowli-Kaleo District Director of the Electoral Commission told the Ghana News Agency that the Commission had not encountered any challenge in the voting process.

Mr Albert Kuutanaah, the polling agent of Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, said he was satisfied with the exercise and expressed the hope that his candidate would emerge the winner.

Mr Adam Evans Danaa, the polling agent for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, said the exercise was successful and that he was optimistic his candidate would win.

The polling centre had virtually been deserted as only the security personnel from the Ghana Police Service, EC officials, polling station agents and a pocket of party faithful are waiting for the sorting and counting.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

