NPP primary election: About 100 police officers deployed to Akosombo election centre 

Akosombo (E/R), Nov. 4, GNA – Voting is underway at the Akosombo Community Centre in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region for the ongoing NPP presidential primary election with about 100 police deployed to maintain peace and order.

Police officers from Akosombo and Adome Senchi, including a few immigration officers, have been deployed to maintain peace and order at the election grounds.

A police source told the Ghana News Agency that over 80 police officers were on the ground to maintain order for a successful election.

Mr. Christian Addo, the constituency secretary for the Asuogyaman NPP, said that 767 delegates were eligible to cast their ballots.



He said a few days ago, the constituency petitioned the head office of the NPP Information Technology office for those whose names were omitted to be restored.

The exercise started at 0700 hours and is expected to close at 1400 hours today.

The Asuogyaman District Electoral Commission Director, Mr. Mumuni Watara, told GNA that, as of 1100 hours, 470 applicants had cast their ballots.

According to him, the police had demonstrated well in maintaining a peaceful environment for the ongoing smooth process.

Meanwhile, polling station executives, constituency executives, and others are those who are going to vote, but the council of elders and patrons is not allowed to vote.

Mr. Samuel Kwame Agyekum, the District Chief Executive for Asuogyaman, encouraged all eligible voters to exercise their franchise but urged that all losers should rally behind the victor at the end of the election.

“The NDC is our only targeted group and not our NPP,” he said, adding, “so we should find a way and win over the NDC.”



GNA

