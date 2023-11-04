NPP Presidential Primaries: President, Top Brass vote

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, Nov 4, GNA – The president, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo and some top brass of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have cast their ballots in the ongoing presidential primaries to elect a flag bearer for the 2024 General election.

Party and government officials include Madam Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Staff, Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General, Mr Freddie Blay, former NPP Chairman, Mr Hackman Owusu Agyeman among others.

The Ghana News Agency has captured some scenes from the Party’s head office and the Young Men Christian Association Campus, where national and regional executives of the party are voting.

GNA

