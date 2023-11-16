Keta: Assembly member for Dzelukope-Afugo supports basic schools

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Nov. 16, GNA – The Assembly member for Dzelukope-Afugo Electoral Area in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region, Madam Ruby Adukpo, has supported some basic schools within her area.

This includes the donation of exercise books and other educational materials to help promote teaching and learning.

Madam Adukpo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the move was to help boost teaching and learning in the schools.

“My checks revealed that many pupils lost their exercise books during last month’s devastating flood incident, and that has been a major challenge to both parents and teachers,” she said.

She stated that 400 exercise books were distributed among the pupils of Norlivime Bishop Herman and Ketasco basic schools respectively.

Madam Adukpo promised to extend further support to other schools in the area, including Dzelukope RC and EP basic schools.

She said the donations were solicited from benevolent persons who promised to give more to support the children.

She urged parents and teachers to guide the pupils to utilise the items for the right intentions.

Madam Mawusi Fiatorwogbor and Mr Kumasah Richards, Headteachers of Norvime Bishop Herman basic school and Ketasco Basic Schools respectively, thanked the donors for the support.

They also pledged to inculcate the best forms of behavior into the children through all proper education systems.

They appealed to other individuals, philanthropists and corporate organisations to help solve other challenges.

