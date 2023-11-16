Yaw Darling shows versatility on new Amapiano single ‘On My Way’ 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 16, GNA – Rising Afrobeats artiste Yaw Darling has mesmerised music lovers with his new Amapiano single, which blends traditional African rhythms and contemporary beats.

The new single titled “On My Way’ is another well-curated masterpiece from Yaw Darling, who draws inspiration from legends like Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba, Samini, Fela Kuti, Wizkid, and Burna Boy.

Born Samuel Yaw Antwi on October 30, 2000, Yaw Darling infuses a fresh perspective into the Afrobeats genre, bridging the gap between generations of music enthusiasts.

His dynamic stage presence, coupled with smooth vocals and compelling lyrics, positions him as an artist destined for widespread acclaim.

Under the banner of Ghanaian music label Sky Entertainment, Yaw Darling made his musical debut in February 2023 with the release of “Pull Up,” a song that resonates with themes of dedication and loyalty in love, capturing the hearts of fans in Ghana and beyond.

Passionate about preserving Ghanaian and African musical traditions, Yaw Darling is poised to emerge as a prominent figure in the Afrobeat community and a global ambassador for the rich cultural heritage of Ghana and Africa.

As Amapiano music transcends borders, Yaw Darling Records proudly presents “On My Way,” the latest masterpiece from Ghana’s Afrobeats sensation. This track seamlessly integrates Yaw Darling’s diverse musical roots into the pulsating world of Afrobeats.

The new single is available across various streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music https://onerpm.link/On-My-Way

