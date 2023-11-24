Human rights activists: Iran has executed another protester

Tehran, Nov 24, (dpa/GNA) – Another man who joined anti-government protests in Iran last year, has been executed, a US-based Iranian human rights organization has reported.

“Today, on November 23, Milad Zohrehvand was executed in Hamedan Prison, merely 10 days after the Supreme Court affirmed the death sentence,” the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported on Thursday, posting a photo of Zohrehvand on X, formerly Twitter.

His family had not been informed in advance, HRANA said.

An Iranian court had found Zohrehvand guilty of the killing of a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IGRC), and sentenced him to death.

The German-based International Society for Human Rights (ISHR), termed the execution arbitrary. Human rights activists have repeatedly accused the Iranian government of using executions as a means to suppress protests, and to oppress ethnic minorities.

