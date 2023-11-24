District-Level Elections: 55-year-old physically challenged woman to contest in Akatsi South 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Nov. 23, GNA- Madam Akorlor Happy, a 55-year-old woman with a disability, has expressed her willingness to represent her electorate in the upcoming District-Level elections.

The mother of one, a fashion designer, and a petty trader at Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region indicated she would represent the voice of women and her entire electorates for development.

Madam Akorlor expressed her readiness to vie for the Anyidzime-Zuta Electoral Area in the Municipality during an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

She explained that it was time disabled persons assumed positions in the local governance system for community growth and recognition in the decision-making processes.

“Female representation remained my main priority. I will fight for my people if elected as their assembly representative,” she said.

Madam Akorlor, who is also a former Unit Committee member, further reiterated her desire to bring her people together as one for rapid community growth.

“Disability cannot be an inability since we all have a story to tell,” she said.

Madam Akorlor is the only female among six assembly member aspirants from her Electoral Area who have since filed to contest.

These are Mr Amevor Victor, the incumbent, Mr Katako Wisdom Katman, Wodoto Yao Christopher, Mr Gbedzo Joseph Mawuli and Attivor Selorm Bestine.

She also called for financial support from donor groups and individuals, to aid her bid.

“Anyone ready to help me can contact me on 0248438195 since I can’t do it alone,” she appealed.

A total of six female aspirants have filed within the Municipality to contest in the race, which is slated for Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

