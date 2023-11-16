George Quaye appointed Artistic Director for National Theater

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Nov. 16, GNA – Actor and media personality, Mr George Quaye, has been appointed Artistic Director of the National Theater, Management of the facility announced on Thursday.

The interim appointment follows a decision by the Management and Board of the National Theater to pilot an Artistic Director in Residence programme, aimed at providing leadership for the National Drama Company.

With the new role, Mr Quaye will lead the production of the drama “The Gods Are Not To Blame,” originally written by Ola Rotimi, which will premiere at the National Theater on 2nd and 3rd December 2023.

Ms Amy Appiah Frimpong, Executive Director of the National Theater, introducing Mr Quaye officially, said the Artistic Director in Residence programme was to help foster “a stronger collaboration between the public and private sector in the development of theater in Ghana.

“The idea is to work with a Director who is known in the field of performing arts, and has a strong artistic voice, directed plays in the past and has a huge audience base as well as sponsors for past events,” she explained.

“It is our hope that the Artistic Director in Residence programme will provide fresh and diverse perspectives to the way we work and produce content at and for the theater.

“We hope to leverage the Artistic Director in Residence’s ability to draw in audiences and sponsors, which will lead to an opportunity for staff to learn new processes and ideas especially for our public relations and marketing staff,” Ms Frimpong stated.

She believed the concept will promote the Theater’s goal of “inspiring artistic experience, develop and promote the performing arts”.

The Executive Director added that the new relationship with Mr Quaye would help “build bridges with directors and audiences”.

Mr Quaye thanked management and Board of the National Theater, called on stakeholders across sectors to help give the National Theater and the performing arts industry the needed boost.

He described: “The Gods Are Not Blame” as the biggest stage play in Africa with lots of moral lessons.

He said the plot spoke to current happenings in the country, and asked the public to turn up for the show on 2nd and 3rd December, 2023.

