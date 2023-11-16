Evangelical Presbyterian Church North La donates to shelter for abused children

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Nov. 16, GNA – The Children’s Ministry of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (E.P.C.G) at North-La Parish, has donated some groceries and clothes to the Shelter for Abused Children in Osu.

The gesture was aimed at helping the children in the Ministry, who naturally love to help others, nurture their inborn generosity to appreciate what they have and carry-on supporting charity and good causes in the future.

The Children Ministry presented clothes, shoes, biscuits, detergents, drinking water, rice, cooking oil, toiletries, beverages, and assorted drinks to the Shelter.

Speaking during the donation, Mrs Diana Dela Yuiah, a teacher in the Ministry, said they acted on the need to show and spread love in the world, and since the Shelter is within their neighborhood, they deemed it fit to begin from there. She added that the donation also formed part of the Ministry’s Social Responsibility.

Mrs Mary Seidu, The Shelter Manager, who received the items on behalf of the Shelter, expressed profound gratitude to the North-La E.P.C.G Children’s Ministry for their support.

She noted that the Shelter, which is under the Department of Social Welfare, is demarcated into four units, which are Boys remand, Correctional Girls, Shelter for Abused Children, and a Vocational Centre.

She appealed for support from Ghanaians, philanthropists, other religious and corporate bodies to emulate the kind gesture of North-La E.P.C.G Children’s Ministry.

Presbyter Mrs. Bertha Amedo, who was among the delegation that accompanied the Children Ministry, advised the children, whom she described as angels, to be obedient, and avoid bad company.

She urged them to see the world in a positive light, and count on God to perfect everything in their lives.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

