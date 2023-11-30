CAF Champions League: My mission is to win tomorrow – Coach Evans Adotey

By Yussif Ibrahim/Emmanuel Ofosu

Kumasi, Nov. 30, GNA – Coach Evans Augustine Adotey, Head Coach of Medeama SC, says his team is set to hand CR Belouizdad their first defeat in the CAF Champions league at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday as the two teams clash in the second group match.

“My mission is to win tomorrow whether we score two, three or one, he told the media in Kumasi at a pre-match conference at the Baba Yara Stadium.

He said he had studied the play of their opponents after watching videos of their match against Yanga, but admitted that their approach towards away match may be different.

According to him, what was important was to make sure Medeama secured the three points at the end of the game to keep them in the contest.

“At the moment Medeama has no point so I need to ensure we win this match to motivate my team to go all out against Yanga which is another home game here in Kumasi,” he emphasised.

He said he was not oblivious of how the Algerians could adopt strategies to frustrate them and that he was ready to devise counter strategies to achieve the desired results.

Coach Adotey expressed his team’s determination to hit the back of the net as many as they could to ensure the visitors would not leave Kumasi with a point.

On whether playing away from home would not affect the performance of his boys, Coach Adotey said, “My team always play better away from Tarkwa because there is no pressure on them when playing away matches.”

He praised his players for a good performance against Al Ahly despite losing that match by three goals deficit.

Any results apart from a win, he said, would leave them in a difficult position hence their determination to see off Belouizdad by the end of 90 minutes.

GNA

