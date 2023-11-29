Alhaji Seidu Agongo donates GHS231,000 to aged and vulnerable population at Mepe

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA – Alhaji Seidu Agongo, Founder of the Class Media Group, has donated a total of GHS231,000 to more than 1,150 of the aged, widows and vulnerable residents of Mepe.

Each of the 1,158 affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage received at least 200 cedis in cash to help mitigate the impact of the floods on their lives and livelihoods.

A statement from the Class Media Group copied to the Ghana News Agency said the donation was made at a special event held at the Royal Masito Palace at Mepe and graced by the Manklalo of Mepe Traditional Area and Guest of Honour, Torgbe Korsi Nego VI.

Mr Agyemang Oppong Peprah, the Business Development Manager, Class Media Group, who read a speech on behalf of Alhaji Agongo, said the gesture was in recognition of his desire to help make an impact and make life better for everyone.

Explaining why he settled on these classes of people, he acknowledged that even though most of the citizens have been affected, these groups have been the hardest hit due to their special needs.

Torgbe Korsi Nego VI, the Manklalo of Mepe Traditional Area, said the population of the area was over 16,000, out of which about 12,000 were directly affected by the flood.

“We thank you for coming to our aid, we are very grateful to Alhaji Seidu Agongo, we are grateful to Class Media Group,” he said.

The beneficiaries included an octogenarian, Adayo Fiawoyife, who lost her only source of livelihood, a farm, and had her house collapsed by the spillage.

“I thank him, and I pray that God bless him for his good heart and help him to get more so he can support people like us,” she said.

GNA

