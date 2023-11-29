Greater Accra NDC Ga Dangme Caucus elect officers

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA – The Greater Accra Ga Dangme Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected a five-member executive committee to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

They are Mr Andrew Nii Okaikoi, a Lawyer, Chairman, Mr Sam Attukwei Quaye, former Municipal Chief Executive for Ga West, Secretary, Madam Patience Ankama Addo, Financial Secretary, Nii Amasah Namoale, former Member of Parliament, Spokesperson, and Mr Julius Neequaye Kotey, Organiser.

Mr Nii Okaikoi, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the election, said the objective of the formation of the Caucus was to promote the social, political and economic advancement of the Ga Dangme people while maintaining their culture and language.

“It is time to bring all Ga Dangme together to fraternize and promote our culture and tradition and help the NDC in the grassroot to mobilize and organise for victory in the 2024 general election,” he stated.

All the elected officers pledged to carry out their duties with diligence and selflessness towards building the strongest union in the NDC fraternity in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Danny Annan, the former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, who swore in the newly elected officers admonished them to always put the interest of the people first.

“The good of NDC Ga Dangme Caucus depends on every little contribution from everyone, you are the leaders, but we need all hands-on board to be able to lead well,” he said.

Mr Sam Quaye, the Secretary of the group, expressed gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed in them and assured them that they would operate an open-door policy throughout their period in office.

