Ada Assurance beat Cheetah BSC Club to lift 2022/23 Beach Soccer League trophy

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Nov. 6, GNA- Ada Assurance Beach Soccer Club (BSC) beat Cheetah BSC to lift the 2022/23 Beach Soccer Premier League crown for the first time.

The final match produced a 4-4 scoreline in regulation time, and Ada Assurance marched on to defeat newbies Cheetah BSC on 6-5 penalties at the Keta Emancipation Beach Resort on Sunday, November 5.

After a thrilling encounter, it was Ada Assurance, one of the giants who walked away with the coveted trophy in grande style.

In the other game, Keta Sunset Sports BSC made light of Layoca BSC in the third-place play which was played before the final match.

The winners, first, and second runner-ups received medals from the Ghana Football Association.

Also, outstanding players including the highest goal scorer, best goalkeeper, and best player of the season were presented with awards.

