Dancehall music not dead in Ghana; it has evolved – Epixode

By Simon Asare



Accra, Nov. 6, GNA – The 2021 VGMA Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Epixode, says dancehall in Ghana has evolved over the past few years, with the original genre not necessarily fading away, as some music fans assert.



According to Epixode, who is undoubtedly one of Ghana’s dancehall maestros, there has been a fusion of dancehall and Afrobeats in recent times, with many artistes exploring that particular sound.



Epixode, in an interview with GNA Entertainment, said, “We should understand that genres will always be with us, but they will evolve as time goes on. There is no doubt Ghana is one of the leading forces of dancehall music in Africa, but the system has changed a bit because more attention is now being given to Afrobeats.



“So for me, I see it as a fusion of Dancehall and Afrobeats because it is very rare to see artiste drop a raw dancehall vibe like five years ago, but not to say that dancehall is dead; it will always be with us.”



Epixode also explained that he drifted a bit from hardcore dancehall music because he wanted to explore the indigenous Ghanaian sounds.



“For me personally, exploring the Highlife genre demonstrates my growth as a musician, but it would certainly have a fusion of dancehall. My next single is a good example of the blend I am taking about, and fans should await something good,” he stated.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

