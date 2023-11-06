Ho West NPP Secretary calls for support for the Flagbearer  

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Nov. 6, GNA- Mr Stephen Akpabli, the Ho West Assistant Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on the party faithful to rally behind Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the party for victory 2024.

He said the victory of the Vice President as the flagbearer of the party was a win for the entire NPP, so there was the need to put all differences behind and work in unity towards victory in next year’s general election.

Mr Akpabli, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ho, congratulated the Vice President on his victory.

The Assistant Secretary also thanked all and sundry who believed in the vision of Dr Bawumia.

He said the Vice President was the best candidate to lead the NPP into victory come December 2024, and that was exactly what reflected in the votes during the primary on Saturday.

Mr Akpabli implored the party faithful not to allow the result of the primary to bring division among them, adding that the result was the verdict of the people.

He reminded the party faithful that the primary was just an internal election, and they should therefore accept the result and unite for the bigger work ahead.

GNA

