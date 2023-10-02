Goodnews Centre Assemblies of God supports inmates of Kumasi Central Prisons

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi Oct. 02, GNA – The Ejisu Good News Centre Assemblies of God church, has donated food items worth GHS 25,000.00 to the inmates of the Kumasi Central Prisons.

The items, which were made up of bags of rice, boxes of bottled water, toiletries, cooking oil, and others were to support the upkeep of the inmates.

Reverend Augustine Acheampong, Head Pastor, who presented the items, said the church recognized the need to support vulnerable groups like prisoners knowing the challenges they faced, especially, in the recent economic challenges bedeviling the nation.

He said as a faith-based organisation, members of the church took inspiration from the teachings of Christ, which admonished Christians to show love to the sick, orphans, and those in prison.

Rev. Acheampong said it was the responsibility of the church as a compassionate ministry, to be human centred and supporting one another, especially the less privileged in society.

He reminded the public not to see inmates in prisons as societal outcasts, but rather, those who needed Christ while undergoing their reformation processes to be able to contribute towards the socio-economic development of the country.

Rev. Acheampong charged other churches to regularly visit prisons and children’s homes to show love to the inmates.

Chief Superintendent Stella Ama Catherline, the Chaplain of the Prisons who received the items, thanked the church for the gesture and pledged that the items would be put to judicious use to enhance the living conditions of the inmates.

She appealed to individuals, churches, and organisations to emulate the example of the church and donate at all times towards the upkeep of the inmates.

