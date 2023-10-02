St Lucy Catholic Hospital to be most preferred facility in Tamale – Management

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Oct. 02, GNA – Management of the Saint Lucy Catholic Hospital, has said it acknowledges the needs of its clients and staff and is working towards making the hospital the most preferred and attractive facility in Tamale and its environs.

Dr Edward Gyader, the Board Chairman of St Lucy Catholic Hospital, who gave the assurance, appealed to stakeholders to partner the hospital in its quest to reshape its landscape for high quality care and medical tourism as, “We continue the Healing Ministry of Christ.”

He was addressing the 15th Anniversary of the St Lucy Catholic Hospital and fundraising towards the construction of a maternity block for the hospital in Tamale.

The St Lucy Catholic Hospital, which is located at Kpalsi in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region, serves as a major referral facility in the Municipality.

Registered as Christian Health Association of Ghana, the facility began its operations in 2008 as a polyclinic and in May 2022, attained the status of a primary hospital providing a wide range of health care services.

Dr Gyader said even though the facility, over the years, had had its fair share of challenges, it had also chalked number of successes including increase in attendance, admissions and infrastructural upgrades

He appealed to the staff of the facility to demonstrate professionalism, love, empathy, compassion, standards and give a human touch, despite emerging challenges to build trust, integrity and enabling environment for holistic quality health care delivery in the area.

Most Reverend Philip Naameh, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale appealed to stakeholders to support the hospital with funds, for the construction of a maternity block, to improve on maternal and child health indicators.

Mr George Abraham, the Sagnarigu Municipal Director of Health, commended the facility for its major role in serving the over 60,000 population of the area.

He gave an assurance that the Directorate would continue to support the facility to provide quality health care to the residents.

Mr George Adjei, the Director, Catholic Health Service Trust, urged staff of the facility to be innovative in their approach to work, considering the socio-cultural needs of the people for better care.

Most Reverend Peter Paul Angkyier, the Bishop of Damongo advised the hospital to develop strategic plans and partnerships, strengthen and collaborate with government and NGOs’ health care programmes, as well as financial management and fund-raising strategies to ensure availability of resources to run the hospital’s operations.

The Chief of Choggu, who was represented during the event, commended the hospital for its meritorious services to the people of the area.

Some staff of the hospital were given awards for their meritorious services to the facility over the years.

GNA

