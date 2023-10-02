Plan International Ghana holds partner review meetings to deepen relationships

By Edward Williams

Likpe (O/R), Oct 2, GNA – Mr Sulemana Hor Gbana, Southern Programme Influencing and Impact Area Manager, Plan International Ghana, says the organisation has begun its partner review meetings with stakeholders at district and community levels in their operational districts.

He said the meeting would ensure that the organisation deepened its relationship with the stakeholders.

Mr Gbana, speaking to the media at Likpe Mate, disclosed that the meeting with the partners would also help build a stronger partnership.

He said it would also promote accountability to the donors and the people.

“We have done a lot of activities in the past year, and we also intend to implement activities for this financial year 2024,” he added.

Mr Gbana said the organisation believed it was worth holding a review meeting to reflect on last year’s activities, identify the lessons and challenges that would be useful in the future.

He said the presentations were focused not only on activities but the country’s strategy to help stakeholders understand their roles and responsibilities for the financial year, which would end June 2024 and for the organisation to anchor its discussions.

He said the meeting would enable the stakeholders to find the resources they would bring on board to ensure the organisation implemented the activities successfully to the improvement in the standard of living of children, especially the girls and the youth.

Mr Gbana admonished the stakeholders to ensure that they effectively played their roles in supporting Plan International Ghana to improve and develop the communities.

He appealed to the leaders and the youth to identify issues in their communities and take the lead role and with the help of the organisation, the needs and aspirations of the community members would be met.

Some stakeholders pledged their commitment to ensuring that more lives of community members would be impacted.

Madam Janet Emefa Obro-Adibo Goka, Guan District Chief Executive (DCE), expressed gratitude to the organisation for their initiatives aimed at changing lives in the district.

She urged the stakeholders to remained committed to their tasks since they were the agents of change in their communities.

Some of the stakeholders included DOVVSU, NCCE, traditional leaders, Assembly members, GES, GHS and CHRAJ.

A similar event was held for stakeholders in the Afadzato South District.

