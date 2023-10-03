Give accurate information on SRHR to adolescents -Health Practitioner

By Victoria Agyemang

Assin Achiase (C/R), Oct. 03, GNA – Madam Ruth Larbi, a Public Health Nurse has advised the citizenry to give accurate information to adolescents to guide and empower them as they grow up into adulthood.

She said adolescents became curious when given wrong information, leading them to be influenced by their peers.

“Adolescent must be responded to whenever they need information to help them understand life and its implications,” Madam Larbi said.

Mad Larbi made the remarks at a day’s training workshop for 60 Muslim youth.

The workshop was themed: “Sexual and Gender Based Violence, Family Planning and Gender Equality.”

The sensitization program was organized by the Central Regional branch of the National Youth Authority (NYA) with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

She told the Muslim community to speak the truth about the reality of life to the adolescents and not restrict them on issues that would help them protect their lives.

Mad Larbi took them through the basic Sexual Reproductive Health issues and the need to guide and protect the adolescent in the community for development.

Mr Michael Tagoe, the Programme Officer at the Plan Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) took the participants through safe and unsafe abortions and the need to prevent sexually transmitted infections.

He schooled them on the effects of unsafe abortion and consequences of unprotected sex and teenage pregnancy.

Adolescents must desist from engaging in sexual activity that could their lives and growth.

It would be better to abstain from unprotected sex than to get pregnant and engage in unsafe abortion because its harmful.

For her part, Mrs Anita Nana Seguah Ansah, the Regional Director of NYA encouraged the youth to be agents of change and support the development of the country.

She told them to speak up and not entertain issues that could affect them negatively but seek help from the right people for solutions.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

