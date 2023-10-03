Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy’s Nancy Agyapong represents Ghana at Miss and Mrs Global International in Dubai

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA – Nancy Raquelle Agyapong, a class of 2023 Student-Model and Student-Actor at Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy, has secured the right to represent Ghana in the Milestone Miss and Mrs Global International, world pageant, a competition being staged in Dubai.

Contestants will get the opportunity to experience Dubai prior to the main competition and after the competition in October, with several lined-up activities, including award ceremony, conference and excursions to renowned destinations in Dubai.

The Pageant requires contestants to showcase their talent, cultural knowledge, and personality, during the various rounds that also includes an interview.

The Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Student is the only Selected African and Black person.

She says her journey has been one of purpose, passion and dedication and her ambitions have always extended far beyond the spotlight and philanthropy, a driving force in her life.

Nancy plans to use this exposure and platform to support children in her community and raise awareness about the Girl-child.

As a proud Ghanian woman and the representative for Ghana, she plans to promote the rich Ghanian culture, tourism and beauty.

Nancy says her selection is not just a personal achievement but also a source of pride for Ghana and Africa by extension as she is the only selected African and Black person. She hopes to win with the massive support from Ghanaians, Africans and the Black Community because, a win for one is a win for all and she humbly solicits for votes.

Nancy hopes her journey serves as an inspiration to many young girls in rural areas, who aspires to achieve their dreams while embracing their cultural heritage.

Nancy Raquelle Agyapong is currently a Student Model and Student Actor at the international and prestigious, Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy, a top tier Modeling, Acting, Tv Presenting, Dance & Charm School with its headquarters in Accra, Ghana.

Nancy is also a Humanitarian, Professional Voice-over artist, Certified Confidence Coach, Speaker and UNSDGs Advocate.

The pageant is organized by the Milestone Pageants Organization, established itself as a worldwide National and international Pageant system and is known for its high standard and non-comparative numerical judging with strong emphasis on personality development and community SERVICE.

GNA



