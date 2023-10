By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct. 05, GNA – Mr. Kurt Okraku has been re-elected as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the next four years.

He accumulated 117 votes out of the total 120 cast by the delegates.

The 52-year-old would lead the football body on a second term, having had a smooth run this time round after Mr. George Afriyie was disqualified.

GNA

