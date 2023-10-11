Eleven women in Anloga district graduate from MP’s apprenticeship programme

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga, (V/R), Oct. 11, GNA – Some eleven young women have graduated from the Skills Training and Apprenticeship Programme (STAP) in the Anlo Constituency.

The beneficiaries of the STAP, an initiative of Mr Richard Kwame Sefe, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, graduated after undergoing a three-year apprenticeship programme in dressmaking and hairdressing and were given testimonials and certificates.

Out of the 11, three acquired skills in hairdressing, with the other eight opting for dressmaking from trade-mistresses at Yayra Fashion Home, Tegbi, Fakor Salon, Tegbi, and Sefakor Beauty Salon in Anloga.

The graduation ceremony held at Tegbi was attended by Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the MP for Keta, some constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress, the clergy, chiefs and community members.

The fun-packed ceremony saw drama displays from the graduands, cultural performances and optional speeches from opinion leaders.

Mr Sefe encouraged the beneficiaries to put the acquired knowledge and skills to good use for the benefit of their immediate families and the larger society.

He disclosed that there were about 800 apprentices to be graduated in the next six months, admitting the process had not been an easy one.

“Though some of them could not sustain themselves to the end, I am happy we are seeing a happy ending for these ones today. We have some 801 apprentices that will be graduating in six months’ time,” he said.

Mr Sefe launched the STAP project in July 2021, targeting about 1,000 of his constituents for sustainable employment within his first term as an MP during which he procured and donated equipment like sewing machines and hair dryers among others to beneficiaries.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke to Ghana News Agency were happy for the opportunity to acquire skills, saying that would make them to be self-reliant and ensure their meaningful contributions to society.

“I am happy today because I will also start my work soon, though it was not easy but here I am today,” one graduate said.

“My topmost gratitude is to our MP for coming to our aid when we needed help to face life, and I am so much grateful to my Madam who taught me, God bless all of them,” another said.

GNA

