Eastern Regional GES commemorates global hand washing day

Akyem Adukrom (E/R), Oct. 20, GNA – The Eastern Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES), in collaboration with the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), has commemorated this year’s global hand washing day at Akyem Adukrom.

Prior to the day’s celebration, the students of Akyem Adukrom M/A Basic School had a quiz competition on handwash-related issues among the four houses formed in the school.

They were awarded certificates of participation and other handsome prizes.

The 2023 global hand washing day had the theme “Clean hands are within reach.”

The day falls on October 15 every year and is a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding the importance of handwashing under running water with soap as an effective way to prevent diseases and save lives.

Mrs. Comfort Ofori-Appiah, the Abuakwa South Municipal Education Director, speaking to parents and students at the occasion, said, “In our schools, hand washing takes on particular significance. Our learners are the future leaders, innovators, and change-makers of our world, and it is our duty to equip them with the knowledge and skills they need to lead healthy and productive lives.”

She added, “By instilling the habit of regular and thorough hand washing, we are not only protecting the health of our learners but also empowering them to make responsible choices throughout their lives.”

Mr. Godfried Ofoe Caesar, Eastern Regional School Health Education Programme (SHEP) Coordinator, said critical moments for washing the hands with soap under running water were before food preparation and eating, after visiting the washroom, after playing, and after a handshake with someone.

He said handwashing with soap under running water reduced diarrheal diseases by 30 per cent, acute respiratory infections by 20 per cent, and contributed to the fall of neglected tropical diseases.

Ms. Sophia Asiedu, Senior Extension and Services Specialist at the CWSA Eastern Regional Office, urged parents to ensure that they always make soap and water

available at vantage points in their homes and teach their children the importance and proper way of frequent handwashing.

She said the theme demanded that “clean hands are within reach,” so parents, food vendors, and the various institutions must provide washing facilities with water and soap in their environs for customers to prevent infectious diseases that can be done away with regular handwashing.

Mrs. Rhodaline Kyei Amoah, Abuakwa South Municipal Health Director, charged students that “the global hand washing day is not the only day dedicated to washing our hands with soap under clean running water, but it’s an everyday practice so that you don’t fall sick and instead get more attention on your studies.”

The school was given Veronica buckets, boxes of soap, tissue paper towels, and dustbins.

Supporters of the global hand washing day celebration at Akyem Adukrom were Zoom Lion Limited, Colgate, and Indomie instant noodles.

