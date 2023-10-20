Gwira Traditional Council calls for unity to advance development

By P.K Yankey

Bamiango (W/R), Oct. 20, GNA – Awulae Angama-Tu Adjan, the President of the Gwira Traditional Council, in the Western Region has appealed to divisional chiefs and subjects to foster unity and collaboration to help accelerate growth and development in the area.

According to the Paramount Chief of Gwira Traditional Area, it was time for natives of the area to join forces to bring in the needed development to benefit everyone.

Awulae Adjan, who is also the Vice-President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, was addressing a community forum, at Bamiango in the Nzema-East Municipality of the Western Region.

The forum was organized by the Council, and attended by divisional chiefs, queen mothers, Assembly Members, some heads of departments, youth groups, farmer groups, market women, transport unions and heads of schools, among other interest groups.

Awulae Adjan noted that the Council had been trying its best to ensure the area received its fair share of national development projects, but the people must also collaborate to bring in more.

He mentioned some of the developmental gaps in the area, including poor road network culminating in high transport fares and impeding the movement of goods, illegal mining activities, resulting in degraded lands, no cocoa shed for cocoa farmers in the area, and lack of modern health facilities,

Others were the lack of potable water, absence of mobile telecommunication network, and inadequate infrastructure in schools, inadequate trained teachers as well as inadequate teaching and learning materials for schools.

The Paramount Chief gave the assurance that the Council would continue to lobby for the development of Gwiraman, while asking the youth to offer suggestions and ideas that could help grow the area.

Awulae Adjan expressed worry about galamsey activities in the area and urged the divisional chiefs and other residents to support efforts to clamp down on those involved in the menace.

Nana Ete Agrade II, Chief of Gwira-Banso, appealed to Mr. Kofi Arko NoKoe, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Evaloe-Adjomoro Gwira, to use his share of the MP’s Common Fund to undertake and lobby for development projects in the area.

He said: “The posture of some MPs that their government is not in power is untenable, which I do not want to hear. They must think about development whether in government or not”.

Nana Agrade II who is in charge of Education on the Gwira Traditional Council, bemoaned that about 115 teachers had left Gwiraman within one year, but said efforts had been made to improve upon the quality of education delivery in the area.

Mr Francis Acquah Swanzy, an officer at the Water Resources Commission (WRC) in charge of the Ankobra Basin, expressed worry over the state of the Ankobra River due to illegal mining activities.

He cautioned individuals engaged in illegal mining activities in the river to desist from the act, saying anyone caught would be severely dealt with.

Madam Sarah Asare Nyamiah, Headmistress of Gwiraman Senior High School, appealed to authorities to assist the school in constructing classroom blocks and boarding facilities.

