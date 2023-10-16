Akosombo Dam Spillage: Dr Letsa assures victims of government’s support

By Edward Williams

Ho, Oct. 16, GNA – Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has assured the flood victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage of government’s support to lessen the devastating impact caused by the floods.

He said three speed boats and other relief items such as mattresses, blankets, life jackets, toiletries, food items among other things were presented to the victims.

The Minister, on a visit to some affected communities, had a debriefing session at the North Tongu District Assembly before moving to other areas to ascertain the degree of damage to give hope to the people.

He said the North, South and Central Tongu districts were heavily hit with severe floods due to the spillage, which was necessitated to safeguard the turbines and other machines of the dam.

He expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the intervention and the support by the district chief executives, the chiefs and people of the affected communities and extended his heartfelt sympathy to them.

Dr Letsa was accompanied by Mr Seji Saji, the Deputy National NADMO Director, Mr John-Peter Amewu, the Railway Development Minister, a team from the Volta River Authority, and other security agencies.

GNA

