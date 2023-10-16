Special Prosecutor revokes freezing orders on five accounts of Ms Dapaah 

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA – The Special Prosecutor has on Monday October 16, 2023, revoked the freezing order in respect of the eliminated five bank accounts of Ms. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, a former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

However, the Special Prosecutor said the freezing order was still in force and effect in respect of the other bank accounts and financial assets of Ms. Dapaah.

A statement issued in Accra by Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor, said the Office of the Special Prosecution (OSP) commenced investigation in July 2023 in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items involving Ms. Dapaah.

It said the Special Prosecutor took measures, including issuing a freezing order in respect of the bank accounts and other financial assets of Ms. Dapaah to facilitate the investigation.

The statement said subsequently, the investigation had eliminated five of the bank accounts of Ms. Dapaah from suspicion of being tainted property.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

