Afienya drivers, residents embark on repairing 7.2-kilometer road

By Priscilla Nimako

Afienya, Oct. 16, GNA – After repeated petitions to authorities were ignored, drivers and residents in Afienya and its surrounding communities are themselves repairing the awful Afienya-Dawhenya road.

The Tipper Truck and Taxi Drivers, Ajumajor, and Afienya Youth led the group in an ambitious endeavour to repair the 7.2-kilometre road that connects other major highways and localities.

Mr. Momoni Mohammed, popularly called Kowanaso, the Greater Accra Regional Vice Chairman for Tipper Truck Drivers, told the Ghana News Agency during site visit with newsmen stated that the road was in poor condition.

He stated that they had been spending their money on spare parts to repair their cars after using the road, which was why they agreed to mend the road themselves.

According to Kowanaso, the group intended to repair the road by communal labour, but they reaffirmed their appeal to the government to come to support them.

“We pay tax, the Driver, Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) levy, and insurance, yet nothing was done about our road”.

Mr. Sule Moro, the Organiser for Tipper Truck Drivers, said the self-help intervention was a fantastic concept, but he hoped the government would help them.

He also expressed concern about the road’s metal bridge, which was at the verge of collapsing

“The District Chief Executive has been informed about the collapsing bridge, but is yet to respond,” Mr Moro said.

Mr. Hope Modzaka, a member of the Tipper Truck Union, said the best way to solve it was to do it themselves because it was interfering with their activities.

GNA

