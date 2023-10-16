House-help remanded over theft

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA – A 27-year-old house-help, who allegedly stole USD16, 000.00 belonging to Mr Mdaihli Fadlelah, his boss, has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

Thomas Yokpo, the accused person, also allegedly absconded with his boss’s Apsonic motorbike valued GH₵8,000.00

The accused person is said to have travelled to Nigeria for greener pastures with the said money.

Yakpo, who was charged with stealing, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah remanded the accused person to reappear on October 31, 2023, for Case Management Conference (CMC).

The prosecution was directed by the Court to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements before the next adjourned date.

Police Inspector Nana Akua Boatemaa, holding brief for Police Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, told the Court that the complainant Mr Mdaihli Fadlelah, who resided at Regimanuel Estate, Spintex road, was a businessman, while the accused person lived in the complainant’s house.

The prosecution said on March 14, 2023, the complainant gave an amount of USD16, 000.00 to the accused person to be given to one Ali on the Spintex road, but the accused person after receiving the money, allegedly absconded with same with the complainant’s Apsonic motorbike valued GH₵8,000.00 to an unknown destination.

It said during investigation, the Police had information that the accused person left the motorbike with a friend in Koforidua, who was a witness in the case, and travelled to Nigeria for greener pastures.

The prosecution said on September 27, 2023, Richmond Annin, the accused person’s friend in Koforidua was arrested and through him the accused person came from Nigeria to Ghana and was subsequently arrested on September 30, 2023.

It said in the investigation caution statement, the accused person confessed to the offence as stated in the charge sheet and mentioned that it was his friend Gideon, now at large, who aided him to abscond with the money and the motorbike.

The prosecution said the motorbike had been retrieved and with the Police.

GNA

