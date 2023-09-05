Western Region GPRTU passes out Union Guards  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Sept. 5, GNA – The Western Regional Branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has commissioned some station guards to help promote passenger safety.

The guards are mandated to check the vehicle worthiness of each station car, check the appearance of drivers, search passengers for contrabands and perform patrol duties as and when required.

Mr. Joseph Kojo Simmons, the Regional Chairman of the GPRTU, who passed them out said the GPRTU union guards were pivotal in making the transport sectors much safer for users and called on them to eschew behaviours that would mar the reputation of the individual and the various branches that they would serve.

“The integrity, dedication and professionalism of the GPRTU can not be compromised…treasure to hold on to the aims and aspirations of providing quality services to your and passengers,” the Chairman added.

The guards, trained in supervision of patrol, Alarm responses and Body search techniques, would serve in all branches across the Region.

Mr. Simmons was grateful to the instructors for shaping the minds of the guards in combating ills at the various station and ensure sanity and safety on the road.

Mr. Musah Grant, the Regional Union Guards Commander, urged them to work passionately for the progress of their branches.

He said, “I entreat you to bring out your best as you discharge your duties…continue to distinguish yourselves in the service.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

