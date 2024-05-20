Presidential Convoy Accident: One confirmed dead, several others injured

By Stephen Asante

Accra, May 20, GNA – One person died, and several others, including close protection and police officers, sustained various degrees of injuries after the presidential convoy was involved in an accident on Sunday evening.

The dead was identified as Mr Kwesi Atta, a driver.

The incident occurred along the Bunso-Akyem-Asafo stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway as the convoy was on its way back from Kumasi, after accompanying the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a series of events over the weekend.

A statement issued by the Communications Directorate, Office of the President, said the President was “safe and unharmed, as he travelled to Accra via a military aircraft”.

“Several vehicles in the convoy have been completely wrecked as a result of the accident,” the statement noted.

The injured, who received initial treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital, have been evacuated to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for further treatment and observation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured officers,” the statement noted.

GNA

