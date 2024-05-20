Military brutalities: Victim in Wa yet to receive compensation – Wa Naa

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), May 20, GNA – The victims of military brutalities in Wa are yet to receive their compensation from the government nearly three years since the incident occurred, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Wala Kingdom, has said.

He said the temper of the people in Wa was assuaged following a promise made to them by the military high command that the victims of the brutalities would be duly compensated by the government.

“Your Excellency, July 3, 2024, will be three years after the unfortunate incident but up till now the promised compensation has not been paid”, Naa Pelpuo said.

He was speaking in Wa when the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, called on him to start his campaign tour of the Upper West Region and to seek his blessing and support in his journey to the Jubilee House.

It is recalled that some military personnel in Wa stormed some streets in the township on July 3, 2021, and assaulted civilians they came across on the streets in retaliation for an alleged theft case of a mobile phone belonging to a military officer.

Naa Pelpuo, therefore, appealed to the government through the Vice President to intervene to enable the aggrieved victims of the brutalities get the compensation due them as they were beginning to lose hope in that promise.

The Chief also appealed to the Vice President to help provide hostel facilities for the Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University (DHTU) as the lack of student hostels was affecting academic activities in the school.

He lamented that DHLTU was the only technical university in the country without a hostel for students, a situation he described as disheartening.

He also appealed for the provision of buses for the Nursing Training College, Wa and the Wa Islamic Senior High School, completion of the Wa Islamic Girls’ Senior High School fence wall project, development of the Wa Naa Palace School and timely supply of farm inputs to farmers in the region as the rains set in.

Dr. Bawumia assured the Chief and his people of taking his request into consideration.

He also assured him of conducting a clean campaign devoid of insults in the lead-up to the December 7 election.

He said the current NPP-led government had done a lot for the region and the country in general and he was coming in as the President to continue with the development interventions of the current government.

In a subsequent meeting with the Islamic clergy in Wa, Dr. Bawumia said he had contributed significantly to the development of the country as a Vice President within the last seven years with the introduction of 33 different policy interventions.

He mentioned some of the interventions including the Free Senior High School policy, which he said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) vehemently opposed, the Ghana Card, One-Constituency-One Ambulance, Agenda 111, a network of database of government hospitals and the Zongo Development Fund among others.

He said if given the opportunity to lead the country as the President, he would do more for the development of the country and the well-being of the people considering his achievement as Vice President.

