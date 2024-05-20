From Engineering to Entertainment: Marioking XXXL’s inspiring journey

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 20, GNA – In Ghana’s vibrant music and film scene, new music sensation Marioking XXXL is making waves.

Originally an engineer, he has fully embraced his passion for music and videography. His latest release, “Word Up,” a heartfelt tribute to his late friend, marks a significant milestone in his creative journey.

This single is part of his EP, “High LANDN,” which is now available on all major platforms.

The video for “Word Up” is also available on YouTube. Marioking’s transition from engineering to the arts is more than a career change; it’s a testament to following one’s true calling.

His brave decision had led to the creation of “High LANDN,” an EP that showcases his lyrical prowess and emotional depth, combining contemporary music with traditional Ghanaian sounds.

This collection of songs reflects his journey and the experiences that have shaped him, both as an engineer and as an artist. In addition to his musical endeavors, Marioking XXXL is gaining recognition as a videographer.

His keen eye for detail and storytelling ability have earned him accolades in the industry, proving that his talents extend beyond music. Although still on the rise, he is steadily building his reputation and honing his craft in both music and videography.

Marioking XXXL’s story is an inspiring reminder that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams. His journey from engineering to entertainment exemplifies the courage needed to follow one’s passion.

As “Word Up” continues to gain traction, fans can enjoy the full EP, “High LANDN,” across all platforms.

With his unique blend of heartfelt lyrics, captivating melodies, and visual storytelling, Marioking XXXL is poised to make a significant impact on the Ghanaian music scene and beyond.

GNA

