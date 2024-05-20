Ghana beats Gambia 4-0 in Amputee AFCON

By Rihana Adam

Accra, May 20, GNA – The Ghana National Amputee Football team, the Black Challenge defeated their Gambians opponents 4-0 in the on-going of the 2024 Africa Amputee Cup of Nations at Cairo, Egypt.

Ghana’s goals came from Hamza Mohammed, Yussif Yahaya, and Mubarak Mohammed who banged two great goals to overpower their Gambians counterparts.

Liberia also defeated Uganda 2-0, Algeria 1-0 against Kenya and Angola also winning 4:0 against Sierra Leone in their opening matches.

Ghana’s Mubarak Mohammed was awarded the Man of the Match as well as the star player.

Ghana would face Algeria on Monday evening.

GNA

