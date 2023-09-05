MoYS debunks claims of Takyi’s withdrawal from the Black Bombers 

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sep. 05, GNA – The Ministry of Youth and Sports, has debunked reports on the withdrawal of 2022 Olympic bronze medalist Samuel Takyi from Ghana’s team for the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifiers over unsettled arrears.

A statement by the ministry said. it had settled all arrears worth $150,000 after the boxer arrived from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“The promise was made up of $150, 000.00 detailed as follows, $100, 000.00 was for the team made up of 14 athletes and seven coaches, $50,000.00 was for Samuel Takyi for winning the bronze medal at the Olympics games in Japan.”

It said out of the $50,000 allocated to the boxer, $10,000 was for winning bronze medal, $20,000 was used to purchase a Nissan Sunny vehicle and the remaining amount was to be invested in his personal development.

“The $20,000 intended for his development was earmarked for Takyi’s long- term growth and advancement in the sport. A fund that would support his training, equipment, and other requirements to enable him reach his full potential as a boxer was established,” it said.

The Ministry said $10,000 of the $20,000.00 meant for his personal development is payable to the boxer if he presents a good personal development plan.

It pledged its commitment to nurture and empower athletes who would win medals for the country.

GNA

